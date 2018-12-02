December 2, 2018
G20 Summit: Trump and Xi hold crucial talks over trade
Talks in Buenos Aires between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart XI Jinping appear to have been a success. They agreed to suspend new tariffs and continue negotiations on the existing ones. Earlier, the G20 leaders agreed to reform the way world trade is carried out. From Buenos Aires, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #G20 #G20Summit
