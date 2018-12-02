December 2, 2018
Climate Change: World countries meet in Poland for a solution
The most important UN climate conference since the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015 opens in Poland on Sunday. Countries will spend 14 days to trying to produce a rulebook on how to implement the agreement. But with so much at stake, can there be meaningful action? Assed Baig reports. #ClimateChange #GlobalClimateChange #GlobalWarming
