Ethiopia Cancer Patients: Couple helps families dealing with the disease

A couple in Ethiopia who lost their son to leukemia five years ago, have been helping hundreds of other people from rural areas seek treatment in the country's capital. Basic cancer treatment is either unavailable or too expensive for many outside Addis Ababa. So the pair have been paying for medicines and accommodation for those desperately in need of help. Coletta Wanjohi has this report. #Ethiopia #EthiopiaCancer #CancerPatients