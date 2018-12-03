US considering more levies on Chinese imports | Money Talks

As world leaders descend on Argentina for the G20 summit, all eyes will be on the US and China, which have been embroiled in a tit-for-tat trade dispute. It all began when the Trump administration imposed import duties on steel and aluminium earlier this year, which mainly targeted China. That move snowballed into a global trade war with billions of dollars at stake. Max Wolff, managing partner at research consultancy, Multivariate, joins us from New York City for more on the story. #ChineseImports #TradeWar #TradeWars