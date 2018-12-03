Top German bank accused of money laundering | Money Talks

Germany's largest lender is facing legal trouble yet again. Police have raided Deutsche Bank's offices - including its headquarters - as part of a money laundering probe triggered by revelations in the Panama Papers. It's just the latest scandal hounding one of Europe's leading financial institutions, which has already spent billions of dollars settling legal cases. Paolo Montecillo reports. And for more, we speak to Ira Spitzer in Berlin. #GermanBank #MoneyLaundering #DeutscheBank