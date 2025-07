Nigeria's 'real' President Buhari denies clone rumours

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari dispelled the rumour that he had died and been replaced by his Sudanese look-a-like. The rumour has been circulating on social media for months, while Buhari was seeking treatment for an undisclosed illness. The 75-year-old plans to run for re-election in 2019. #Nigeria, #MuhammaduBuhari, #clone