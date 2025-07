Tiny worlds of AnonyMouse | Street Art | Showcase

For the past few years, tiny shops and restaurants have been appearing in the streets of various cities in Europe. First sighted in the Swedish city of Malmö, these installations have only one target audience: mice. But interestingly enough, humans seem to enjoy them more. Here's a look into the curious works of AnonyMouse. #AnonyMouse #StreetArt #Showcase