December 3, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Cats on the Page | Exhibitions | Showcase
There is perhaps no animal that is more loved or more immortalized in literature than the cat. Playing roles from a witches' loyal companion to cunning criminal masterminds, cats have made an appearance across the literary spectrum since the dawn of the printed word. And now the British Library is giving our furry friends the platform they deserve. #CATS #OnThePage #BritishLibrary
Cats on the Page | Exhibitions | Showcase
Explore