Jamal Khashoggi called MBS a 'beast'

CNN has gained exclusive access to more than 400 WhatsApp messages between Jamal Khashoggi and Montreal-based Saudi activist Omar Abdulaziz. In these messages, Khashoggi describes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a "beast", a "pac-man" who would "eat" everyone in his path, even his supporters. #Khashoggi #Saudi #MBS