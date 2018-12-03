Hong Kong's restaurants look for a Michelin nod | Money Talks

Hong Kong has long been a destination for foodies, and its restaurants will soon find-out whether they've won the coveted stars handed-out by the judges behind the Michelin Guide. But as Asia's fine dining market evolves and expands, the city is striving to make sure it stands out from the crowd. Sara Hemrajani reports. #MichelinNod #HongKongRestaurants