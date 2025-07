Syrians turn to street vending in Raqqa | Money Talks

It's been a year since Daesh was driven-out of the Syrian city of Raqqa but the devastation caused by the fighting can still be seen. As the re-building effort slowly gets under way, people have turned to selling things on the street to get back to business. Nick Davies-Jones has more. #Raqqa #StreetVending #Syrians