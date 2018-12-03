World Halal Summit under way in Istanbul | Money Talks

The Halal goods and services industry is a booming business. From food to clothing and tourism demand is growing, and not just from Muslims. The world's largest Halal industry exhibition is currently being held in Istanbul. It's brought together businesses and regulators from dozens of countries. And as Mobin Nasir reports, Turkey wants to use this opportunity to create a universal set of rules for the entire industry. #HalalSummit #halal #WorldHalalSummit