Royal commission wraps up inquiry into abuses | Money Talks

A national inquiry into widespread abuses in Australia's financial sector has wrapped up. What it's uncovered paints a picture of corporate greed and disregard for millions of customers, as Usmaan Lone reports. For more on the story, Steve Keen, economics professor at Kingston University in the UK, joins us. #AustraliaFinance #RoyalCommission #AustraliaFinancialAbuse