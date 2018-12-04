Climate Change: Myanmar at high risk of climate change events

World leaders are gathering in Poland for the COP24 summit. They'll be discussing ways to implementing the historic Paris Accords and continue to reduce global warming and cut emissions. It may be a long way from where the conference is being held in Poland, but Myanmar is a country where climate change is having a dramatic effect on the local population. Nick Davies-Jones has more. #ClimateChange #UN #GlobalWarming