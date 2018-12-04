China and the United States agree to a temporary trade truce at the G20 summit

At the G20 summit in Argentina, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping met face to face for the first time since a trade war broke out earlier this year. At a high stakes meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit, the two agreed to a truce. But with so many obstacles still ahead, will this agreement hold? Jon Brain reports. #G20 #TradeWar #TradeWars