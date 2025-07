MBS on the world stage

The G20 summit was Mohammed bin Salman's first meeting with Western leaders since the Jamal Khashoggi killing. So, how was he received? Putin couldn't have been happier, but that was followed by an apparent telling off by Macron. So did his trip to the G20 advance his international reputation, or deepen his isolation? Jon Brain reports. #G20 #G20Summit #MBS