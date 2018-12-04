WORLD
The US and China agree to a trade truce for 90 days, but will it hold?
China and the US met face to face for the first time since a brutal trade war earlier this year. On the sidelines of the G20 summit the two biggest global economies came to an agreement. The US said it would hold off on imposing new tariffs, and China said it will buy more American products. But the deal is only for 90 days. And with so many points of contention still on the table, has an economic crisis been averted? Or simply delayed? Guests: Riley Walters Policy analyst specialising in Asian economies at The Heritage Foundation Victor Gao Director of the China National Association of International Studies Steve Okun Served in the Bill Clinton administration #TradeWar #TradeWars #USChina
December 4, 2018
