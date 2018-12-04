December 4, 2018
Demand for American sedan declining | Money Talks
When General Motors announced its plan to lay off 15% of its workers and close five plants, it blamed one factor: the death of the traditional sedan, which is no longer selling well in the US. The sedan has been overtaken by sports-utility vehicles, pick-ups, and eco-friendly cars. That was clear at the Los Angeles Auto Show, as Mary MacCarthy reports. #Sedan #Sedans
