December 4, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Two-week climate conference under way in Poland | Money Talks
World leaders from 200 countries have gathered in Poland to negotiate how to tackle climate change. The two-week conference will finalise how to implement the goals of limiting global warming to below 2°C as agreed in the 2015 Paris accord. We speak to TRT World Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas in Paris for more. #ClimateChange #GlobalWarming
Two-week climate conference under way in Poland | Money Talks
Explore