Qatar to leave OPEC next month | Money Talks

After their worst month in a decade, oil prices are off to a much stronger start in December, rising on the prospect of output cuts by Saudi Arabia, Russia and Canada. But as Mobin Nasir reports, Qatar's departure from OPEC is casting a shadow over the cartel's future. For more on the story, we are joined by Robin Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy, in Dubai. #OPEC #Qatar #QatarOpec