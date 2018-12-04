December 4, 2018
NATO Summit: Allies accuse Russia of breaching INF treaty
NATO foreign ministers have met in Brussels. Tension between Russia and Ukraine was high on their agenda following Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian naval vessels and the detention of their crew last month. Also on the agenda was the future of an important arms control treaty which has limited the deployment of nuclear missiles in Europe. Simon McGregor-Wood was there.
