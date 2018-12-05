Lawyer of refugee student speaks out over attack in the UK

There's been an uproar over footage of a Syrian refugee being attacked at a high school in the UK. The video, which went viral, shows an older student pushing 15-year-old Jamal to the ground, and pouring water in his face. The aggressor has received hundreds of death threats. Guest: Tasnime Akunjee Lawyer representing Jamal's family #RefugeeStudent #bullied #UKbullied