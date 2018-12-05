December 5, 2018
Democratic Republic of Congo could have its first democratic transition of power
Sub-Saharan Africa's biggest country, the Democratic Republic of Congo, has never had a peaceful transfer of power. And an upcoming election has already been marred before the first ballot could be cast after two years of delays created distrust among voters. Natalie Poyhonen reports. #Congo #DRC #DRCelection
