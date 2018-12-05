Sierra Leone fails to see $6.5M diamond rewards | Money Talks

In 2017 a giant, 709-carat diamond was dug up in a remote village in Sierra Leone. Today, it is known as the Peace Diamond. The government auctioned off the uncut gem for $6.5 million. Some of that money was intended to fund developing the impoverished village. But as Natasha Hussain reports, so far the villagers have not seen a single cent. #DiamondRewards #SierraLeone