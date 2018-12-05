December 5, 2018
This is Not a Performance | Exhibitions | Showcase
Have you ever seen a performance and wondered what happens behind the scenes? A new exhibition happening right here in Istanbul is taking people backstage and showing them the remains of past performances. The idea is to let audiences experience what it takes to bring the final product together. Aadel Haleem went to take a look. #ThisIsNotaPerformance #exhibitions #Showcase
