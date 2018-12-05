Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart | Music | Showcase

He's one of the names the musical world owes a lot and yet it seems we often take his brilliance for granted. The 18th-century Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart passed away more than 200 years ago today. He died at the age of 35, but in that time created a symphonic legacy that is likely to last for another two hundred years. To find out more about what makes Mozart's compositions timeless masterpieces, we speak with composer biographer John Suchet who has penned a book titled 'Mozart: The Man Revealed'. #Mozart #WolfgangAmadeusMozart #WolfgangAmadeus