BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Business Boycott: Conscience or commerce?
The global company Airbnb has been under fire from Human Rights Watch since 2016 for listing properties in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank. Airbnb announced it will end settlement rentals, which will affect at least 200 properties. Activists and human rights organisations have praised Airbnb’s decision, while others have called out Airbnb for its double standards. Are we going to see more business boycotts? Will other companies take similar action? Joining us at the Roundtable was Ran Bar-Yoshafat, Deputy Director of Kohelet Policy; Daoud Kuttab a Palestinian journalist; Neve Gordon, professor of international law at Queen Mary University, London and Ben Jamal, head of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Boycott #Airbnb #BDS
Business Boycott: Conscience or commerce?
December 5, 2018
Explore
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Lula vows Brazil won't accept US interference as Trump backs Bolsonaro
Turkish foreign minister meets Russian, Kazakh counterparts on sidelines of BRICS
Houthis claim sinking Greek bulk carrier in Red Sea attack
Israel expands its occupation in southern Syria with six new military bases
Russian minister kills himself hours after Putin ousts him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel attempted to assassinate Iran president: Tehran
EU hopeful of reaching US trade deal by July 9 to avoid tariffs
Military ties with Pakistan part of routine cooperation: China
Malaysia reaffirms independent economic policy after Trump's tariff threat on BRICS countries
US-backed group proposes 'Human Transit Areas' for relocating Palestinians in Gaza: report
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us