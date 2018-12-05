Business Boycott: Conscience or commerce?

The global company Airbnb has been under fire from Human Rights Watch since 2016 for listing properties in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank. Airbnb announced it will end settlement rentals, which will affect at least 200 properties. Activists and human rights organisations have praised Airbnb's decision, while others have called out Airbnb for its double standards. Are we going to see more business boycotts? Will other companies take similar action? Joining us at the Roundtable was Ran Bar-Yoshafat, Deputy Director of Kohelet Policy; Daoud Kuttab a Palestinian journalist; Neve Gordon, professor of international law at Queen Mary University, London and Ben Jamal, head of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.