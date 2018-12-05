The War in Yemen: Opposing sides meet in Sweden for talks

A Yemeni government delegation has arrived in Sweden for UN-led peace talks with Houthi fighters in a bid to end the country's four year war. Initially the two sides will communicate through a UN envoy. But as, TRT World's Oubai Shahbandar reports, it's hoped both delegations will eventually come to the negotiating table. #Yemen #YemenPeace #YemenPeaceTalks