Organised Crime Crackdown: 'Ndrangheta suspects detained in European raids

Police have carried out a series of co-ordinated raids across Europe. They've arrested about 90 suspected members of organised crime, who they say belong to a notorious Italian gang. And as Assed Baig reports, the police operation also resulted in the seizure of an enormous amount of cash and drugs. #OrganisedCrime #OrganizedCrime