Are the wives Boko Haram fighters victims or terrorists?

Boko Haram is one of Nigeria's most feared radical armed groups. They're accused of the torture, murder and rape of thousands of people. And many fighters took their wives along for the dangerous ride. In 2014, the Nigerian government offered an amnesty. Thousands surrendered, and many wives fled with their children. But they've come back to a hostile reception. But should they have been allowed to return in the first place? Guests: Esther Ikubaje Campaigner for Amnesty International Nigeria Mike Omeri Former director general at Nigeria's National Orientation Agency Perry Brimah Presidential candidate in next year's election #BokoHaram #BokoHaramWives