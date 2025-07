Do the wives of Boko Haram fighters pose a security risk?

In 2014, the Nigerian government offered an amnesty to Boko Haram fighters. Thousands surrendered, and many wives fled with their children. But they've come back to a hostile reception. Adesewa Josh traveled to north east Nigeria to speak with some of those women struggling to reintegrate into society. #BokoHaram #BokoHaramWives