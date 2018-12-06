Qatar quits OPEC | Boko Haram brides | Malaysia’s racial divide

Qatar has become the first Gulf nation to quit OPEC in more than 50 years. Doha says it wants to focus on natural gas. But is it really about sending a message to Riyadh? Also, the wives of Boko Haram fighters want to be reintegrated into society. But will they ever be accepted by victims of the armed group? And is it time for Kuala Lumpur to abolish a policy that gives preferential treatment to ethnic Malays? #Opec #QatarOpec #BokoHaram