December 6, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
‘Modern Couples’ at the Barbican | Exhibitions | Showcase
Tortured love. Obsessive desire. Jealousy. For the first time, London's Barbican Centre is foregrounding love and the avant-garde in an exhibition that explores the relationships between 40 creative couples from the early 20th century. Showcase's Miranda Atty went to find out how these relationships redefined art. #ModernCouples #Barbican #Showcase
