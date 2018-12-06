Cuba to allow internet access for mobile phones | Money Talks

People in Cuba are getting connected. This week, they will be offered internet access on their mobile phones - as the communist-run country rolls out 3G. But as Usmaan Lone reports, not everyone will be able to afford the service. For more on the story, we speak to TRT World editor-at-large, Craig Copetas. #CubaInternet #CubaMobile #3G