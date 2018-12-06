WORLD
Olympic Games: Time to extinguish the flame?
The very pinnacle of sporting achievement to some but if medals were to be awarded for mismanagement, corruption, cost and perhaps general incompetence, there are a growing number of people who would give gold to the Olympic Games itself. And hardly anyone is queueing up to be a host city. Joining us on SKYPE from Forest Grove, Oregon is Professor Jules Boykoff Author of Power Games : A Political History of the Olympics. In Rio de Janeiro , we are joined by Theresa Williamson, who tries to improve the lives of Rio’s poorest residents. Here at the Roundtable , we are joined by Jon Rest, Senior Reporter at Sportcal , who’s attended several Olympic Games and John Gold, Professor of Urban Historical Geography whose research specialises in the legacy of London 2012 Olympics. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #olympics, #ioc #corruption #london2012 #rio2016 #olympicbids
