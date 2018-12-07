Migrant Rights: Migrants host new radio show in Lebanon

Migrants workers in Lebanon who say they're suffering abuse at the hands of their employers are demanding change. But nearly a decade of protests against the country's recruitment system, and several online videos of workers being beaten, have had no effect. Sarah Balter explains how a local community group in Beirut plans to give foreign workers a new voice. #MigrantRadio #MigrantRadioShow #LebanonMigrants