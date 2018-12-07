Could the rise of Vox bring fascism back to Spain?

Critics have called Spain’s far-right party, Vox, anti-immigrant, anti-feminist, and anti-environment. That's in stark contrast to the Socialist-run federal government, which has welcomed Syrian refugees and strived to cut carbon emissions. Do Andalusia’s election results reveal a political shift in Spain? Guests: Ivan Espinosa de los Monteros VOX national bureau member Elizabeth Castro Political analyst and author Luis Arroyo Adviser to former Socialist Prime Minister Zapatero