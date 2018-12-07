December 7, 2018
Kenya Prisons: Inmates helped to study their way out of prison
In Kenya, basic services like education are a luxury for many people, and that's contributed to high levels of crime and crowded prisons. Many prisoners are illiterate and without the resources to get proper legal representation. But as Christine Pirovolakis reports, inmates are now studying law, to improve their chances of being released. #prison #KenyaPrisons #KenyaPrison
