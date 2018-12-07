December 7, 2018
The Israeli Army shattered this Palestinian footballer's dreams
Palestinian football star Mohammed Abeid was shot in the knees by the Israeli Army during the Great March of Return. He almost lost both his legs, but he's walking again after receiving treatment in Turkey. His career has ended, but he remains steadfast. We caught up with him in Istanbul to hear his story before he returns to Gaza. #Palestine #Israel #Gaza
