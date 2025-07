The War in Syria: Hidden IEDs threaten Syrians returning to Idlib

A spate of ceasefires and demilitarized zones have encouraged some displaced Syrians to return home. But, as Sarah Balter explains, they face a hidden danger. how it's impacted one man and his family, and how one group is trying to keep people safe. #SyriaWar #SyrianWar #WarInSyria