France Protests: Protesters clash with police in Paris

France's prime minister has once again called for dialogue with the Yellow Vest movement after another day of violent protests. Police have arrested more than 700 people across the country. More than 30 people have been injured, including three police officers. Police used tear gas,, pepper spray,, and stun grenades,, in an attempt to curb the protests, which have continued for four weekends. Ali Mustafa reports. #France #FranceRiots #FranceProtest