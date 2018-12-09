Refugee Crisis: Thousands of migrants trapped in Bosnia

As Europe heads into winter, thousands of migrants from the Middle East, Central Asia and North Africa are stuck in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Authorities have built transit camps, but are struggling to deal with the numbers. Iolo ap Dafydd has been to Bihac in the north west, a pit stop on one of the favoured routes to get into the European Union. #Refugees #RefugeeCrisis #BosniaRefugees