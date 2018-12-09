December 9, 2018
Syrians in Lebanon: Syrian sword dance revives tradition in Lebanon
More than seven years of war have destroyed much of Syria, and millions have left the country, but many of them are determined to preserve their cultural heritage. Sarah Balter tells us how drum beats that once echoed in the western Syrian province of Homs now thrill locals and refugees in Lebanon. #SyriansInLebanon #Syrians #SwordDance
