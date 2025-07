Refugee Crisis: Bosnians want govt help to support new arrivals

NGOs and locals in Bihac and Velika Kladusa have been trying to take care of the new arrivals, who want to travel to other European countries. But while they're helping, some people in the area also accuse the state of making them carry the burden alone. Our correspondent Iolo ap Daffyd reports. #RefugeeCrisis #BosniaRefugees