Nobel Peace Prize: Mukwege and Murad receive 2018 award
A ceremony will be held in Norway on Monday to honour this year's winners of the Nobel Peace prize. Doctor Denis Mukwege of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Nadia Murad, an Iraqi Yazidi human rights activist, have been recognised for their struggle to stop the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war. Adesewa Josh explains how their work, though continents apart, highlights the struggle faced by women in conflict. #Nobel #NobelPeace #NobelPeacePrize
December 10, 2018
