December 10, 2018
Firms in China turning pollution into profits | Money Talks
As the United Nations climate change conference continues in Poland, China is grappling with its heavy dependence on coal. It also wants to develop new business opportunities. As Samantha Vadas explains, some companies are now coming up with profitable solutions to environmental problems. #pollution #ClimateChange #ClimateChangeConference
