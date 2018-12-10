December 10, 2018
BIZTECH
AI replacing traditional recruitment process | Money Talks
Choosing the best candidate for a new job is an important decision. In South Korea's hyper-competitive job market, companies are turning to artificial intelligence to help. AI developers promise an unbiased recruiter - unlike humans. But is a computer really the best judge of character? Bruce Harrison reports. #AIrecuruitment #AIrecruitments #AI
