December 10, 2018
Migrants host new radio show in Lebanon | Money Talks
Migrant workers in Lebanon, who say they are suffering abuse at the hands of their employers, are demanding change. Nearly a decade of protests against the country's recruitment system, and several online videos of workers being beaten, have had no effect. But one community group is trying to change that. Sarah Balter explains. #MigrantRadio #RadioShow #LebanonRadio
