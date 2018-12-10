Fiat Chrysler opening new plant in Detroit | Money Talks

The Italian-American car maker Fiat Chrysler is breathing new life into Detroit, the Motor City that was once one of America's economic engines. Customers are lining up to buy its trucks and SUVs, as drivers shun traditional sedans, causing something of a headache for rival car makers. We speak to TRT World's editor-at-large, Craig Copetas, for more. #Fiat #Chrysler #Detroit