Emmanuel Macron: Where did it go wrong?
The worst riots for decades in Paris and across France over fuel tax, forced president Macron to take his first major U-turn after 18 months in office. What will be the consequences for a man many thought would reform France? Joining us at the Roundtable was Van Meguerditchian, an independent political commentator; Karina Piser, a journalist and fellow at the Institute of Current World Affairs; Joseph Dawning, a specialist in French politics at the London School of Economics; and Russell Foster, lecturer in European Politics at King's College London. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Macron #yellowvests #France
Emmanuel Macron: Where did it go wrong?
December 10, 2018
