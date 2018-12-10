Emmanuel Macron: Where did it go wrong?

The worst riots for decades in Paris and across France over fuel tax, forced president Macron to take his first major U-turn after 18 months in office. What will be the consequences for a man many thought would reform France? Joining us at the Roundtable was Van Meguerditchian, an independent political commentator; Karina Piser, a journalist and fellow at the Institute of Current World Affairs; Joseph Dawning, a specialist in French politics at the London School of Economics; and Russell Foster, lecturer in European Politics at King's College London.